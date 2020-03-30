Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Strong Sell

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VIOT stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.