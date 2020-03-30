Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Sell

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZEAL. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.86. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

