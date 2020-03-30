Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Hold

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Zynex stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zynex by 4,282.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Zynex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

