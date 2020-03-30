Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Sell

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YJ. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Yunji has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 185,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

