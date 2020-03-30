Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Hold”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Livent stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $855.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

