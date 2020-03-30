Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) to “Hold”

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

NBEV opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

