Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Hold

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

QTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,653,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,504,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,310,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $23,381,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

