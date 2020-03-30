Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.49.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,146,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,892,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

