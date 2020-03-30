Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Trex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of TREX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. Trex has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $11,787,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $2,444,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.