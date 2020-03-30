Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to “Buy”

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VERO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VERO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

