Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $50.96 on Friday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Zai Lab by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

