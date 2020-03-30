Zoetis Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

ZTS opened at $111.77 on Monday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

