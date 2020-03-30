Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

ZSAN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.