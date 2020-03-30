ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE ZVO opened at $1.50 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC grew its stake in ZovioInc . by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 588,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,640 shares in the last quarter.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

