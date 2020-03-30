Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ZUMZ opened at $17.47 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Zumiez by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

