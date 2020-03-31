10,098 Shares in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

MHO stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

