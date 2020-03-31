12,500 Shares in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Century Communities by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Century Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.