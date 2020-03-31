137,642 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

