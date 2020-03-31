1,405 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

