1,512 Shares in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

