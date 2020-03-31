$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will post $175.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $179.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $874.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.57 million to $878.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $935.89 million to $962.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Knowles by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,535,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,798 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,184,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

