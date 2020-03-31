2,131 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.