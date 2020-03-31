2,301 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

