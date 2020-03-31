3,318 Shares in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBSB. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

