33,575 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Element Solutions by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

