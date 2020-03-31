3,594 Shares in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

CHRS stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

