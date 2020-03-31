4,471 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Separately, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

