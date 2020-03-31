553 Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chase by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Chase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 53,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Chase stock opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.