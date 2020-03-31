6,952 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,889 shares of company stock worth $23,254,903. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

