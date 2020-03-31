Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

