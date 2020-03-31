Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

