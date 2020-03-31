Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

