Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,055,810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $9,693,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

