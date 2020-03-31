Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 804 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $38,439.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 412,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

