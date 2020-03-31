American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 3.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

