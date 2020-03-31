AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.