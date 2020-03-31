Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Amgen stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.79. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

