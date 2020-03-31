Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

