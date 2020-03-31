Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post $214.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.20 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $212.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $863.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.31 million to $875.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $849.92 million, with estimates ranging from $819.62 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

