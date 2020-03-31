Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

