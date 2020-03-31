Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

AAPL stock opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

