AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of ENTA opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

