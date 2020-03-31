Axa Buys 31,512 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Axa grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,505,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 342,041 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock worth $1,464,328. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.91. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

