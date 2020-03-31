Axa Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Axa reduced its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $28,412,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

ROKU stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.