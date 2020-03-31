Axa Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Axa grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,836 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.25% of Progress Software worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

