Axa Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 917.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

