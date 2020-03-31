Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Axon Enterprise worth $44,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7,441.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,976.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

