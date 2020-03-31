B. Riley Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $10.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CIO. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.23 million, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.60. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,205,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 158,204 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 240,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

