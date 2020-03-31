Bainco International Investors Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bainco International Investors cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

