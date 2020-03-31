Bainco International Investors Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.